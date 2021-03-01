UAE Explores New Trade, Investment Opportunities with Ukraine

The meeting followed the first visit of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to the UAE, and was attended by several Emirati ministers.

“The Ukrainian president’s visit to the UAE resulted in setting up a clear strategy to enhance the strong strategic relations between the two countries, which would contribute to opening doors for exploring new cooperation prospects,” Mariam Bint Mohamed Almeheiri, minister of state for food and water security, said.

The committee, which was formed after the state visit, discussed plans to enhance trade, investment and other partnership opportunities for both countries.

“We will work together over the coming months to explore initiatives that will contribute to increasing our trade volume and improve our economy on the basis of trade, investment and joint interests,” Almeheiri said.