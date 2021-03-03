UAE: Dubai Cancels Permits for Ramadan Tents This Year

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) said that all annual Ramadan tent permits in Dubai will be cancelled this year in compliance with government precautionary and preventive measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Ahmed Darwish, Executive Director of Charitable Works at IACAD, clarified that that the decision to cancel all permits for Ramadan tents, majlises and iftar gatherings was taken as part of the department's systematic plans to face the current health circumstances efficiently and effectively in keeping with preventive instructions and measures from the government to combat the global Covid-19 pandemic.

"The health safety is one of the department's top priorities. We will take whatever is needed to help people pass the Holy Month safely,'' he affirmed.

The IACAD has also banned the charitable distribution of food during Ramadan, unless it is in collaboration with charities and institutions that are approved and licenced by the IACAD to ensure the distribution complies with the latest Covid-19 protocols.

"Compliance with preventive and precautionary measures is a collective community responsibility to protect public health,'' he added.

IACAD said it would continue to reach out to the needy through its digital Meals of Hope initiative during Ramadan.