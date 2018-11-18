UAE Announces 4-Day Weekend to Mark National Day

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on citizens and residents to "celebrate achievements" rather than "personalities". (Shutterstock)

The UAE Council of Ministers has announced a two-day holiday for both public and private sectors on the occasion of the 47th National Day.

The holiday starts on December 2, Sunday and will run until December 3, Monday. Work will resume the following day.

The UAE's celebrations of its National Day on December 2 this year will be a little different. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on citizens and residents to "celebrate achievements" rather than "personalities".

He took to Twitter to call on residents to nominate projects that would have made the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan happy. "We shall honour the teams behind the most important projects on the UAE National Day.

"We have projects like the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Metro and Cleveland Clinic ... Projects like the Prince of Poets and Million's Poet (reality TV poetry contests), and the Arab Reading Challenge ... Projects such as the Khalifa University, American University in Sharjah, Union Museum and Mars probe.

"We shall celebrate projects that will leave their footprints in the history of the UAE. Projects that were made by our country ... Sheikh Zayed would have been happy about these projects had he been with us. Cultural, social, economic, scientific and infrastructure projects will leave their footprints in our country's history and march," the UAE Vice-President tweeted.

Residents can nominate the projects with the hashtag #UAE_Pioneers or on www.uaepioneers.gov.ae till November 18.