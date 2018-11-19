UAE Announces New Long Weekend

Commemoration Day will see the UAE flag raised at half mast at 8:00am, and a minute of silence at 11:30am, followed by the raising of the UAE flag and the national anthem. (Shutterstock)

The UAE Cabinet has issued a decision detailing that Commemoration Day, previously Martyr's Day, ceremonies will be undertaken by ministries and institutions across the country on Thursday, November 29, as November 30 falls on a Friday. It will be a public holiday.

Commemoration Day will see the UAE flag raised at half mast at 8:00am, and a minute of silence at 11:30am, followed by the raising of the UAE flag and the national anthem.

