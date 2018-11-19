UAE Announces New Long Weekend
Commemoration Day will see the UAE flag raised at half mast at 8:00am, and a minute of silence at 11:30am, followed by the raising of the UAE flag and the national anthem. (Shutterstock)
The UAE Cabinet has issued a decision detailing that Commemoration Day, previously Martyr's Day, ceremonies will be undertaken by ministries and institutions across the country on Thursday, November 29, as November 30 falls on a Friday. It will be a public holiday.
Commemoration Day will see the UAE flag raised at half mast at 8:00am, and a minute of silence at 11:30am, followed by the raising of the UAE flag and the national anthem.
The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared that November 30 of each year would be Commemoration Day, in recognition of the sacrifices the UAE's martyrs gave to perform their duties to the homeland and keeping the UAE flag high.
