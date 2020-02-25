UAE Armed Forces Ink 5 Deals Worth $42.4 Million

The UAE Armed Forces said Sunday they have signed five deals with local and international companies at a value of over AED156 million (42.4 million dollars).

The contracts were announced during a press conference, held at the end of the first day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition, UMEX, and the Simulation and Training Exhibition, SimTEX, 2020 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

"The total value of external deals reached AED 90.5 million," said Staff Brigadier Tareq Mohammed Al Bannai, spokesman for the UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exhibitions, "whilst the total local contract deals amounted to AED 65.5 million."

Al Bannai, spokesman for the UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exhibitions, confirmed that a contract was signed with Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments Company, ADASI, to purchase unmanned UAVs at a value of AED 55.1 million and with the Emirati company, EARTH, to purchase unmanned vehicles worth AED 10.3 million, Emirates News Agency reported.

Al Bannai also pointed out that the US company, Insitu, was contracted to provide technical support for unmanned UAVs, at a value of AED 50.2 million, and the Ukrainian State Foreign Trade Enterprise will buy UAVs, worth AED 2.6 million.

The UK company Caintech was also contracted to provide air systems worth AED 37.6 million, WAM quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, opened UMEX and SimTEX.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the theme "Manned-Unmanned Teaming in the Age of Smart Systems", the event is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the Supreme Command of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mansour toured several local and foreign pavilions and talked with exhibitors about their latest innovations and technologies for drones, robotics, components and unmanned systems and the importance of sharing experiments and experiences in that respect, WAM said.

Sheikh Mansour termed UMEX and SimTEX 2020 a ''gateway to the future'' and ''an exceptional opportunity'' to stimulate and encourage innovation.

''The UAE has strengthened its presence and reputation in advanced technologies and industries,'' WAM quoted him as saying.

He watched a live demonstration in which artificial intelligence, robots and drones are used.

The number of participating countries increased to 30 in addition to seven national pavilions. The number of national companies participating in the event reached 63, constituting 40 percent of the total number of exhibitors. UMEX and SimTEX 2020 are expected to attract more than 18,000 visitors from all over the world, with an increase of more than 50 percent from the previous edition, WAM said.