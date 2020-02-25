UAE Bans Travel to Iran, Thailand Over Coronavirus Outbreak

  1. Home
Published February 25th, 2020 - 12:35 GMT
UAE citizens currently in these countries are requested to contact the UAE Embassy or the Ministry's call centre. (Shutterstock)

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a statement detailing a travel ban to Iran and Thailand following recent concerns on the new coronavirus outbreaks in the aforementioned countries, said a report in WAM.

"In light of the UAE's efforts to monitor and contain the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and in the interest of general public safety and health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a travel ban, calling on all UAE citizens to not travel to Iran and Thailand at present and up until further notice."

UAE citizens currently in these countries are requested to contact the UAE Embassy or the Ministry's call centre on 800 44444, and register on the ministry's 'Tawajudi' service, the report said.

