UAE Cancels Flights From and to Bahrain Over Coronavirus Fears

UAE airlines on Tuesday announced that flights to and from Bahrain have been cancelled as part of precautionary measures undertaken by the nation to confront the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Earlier today, Bahrain civil aviation authority suspended all its flights from Dubai airport and Sharjah airport for 48 hours over coronavirus fears.
According to a statement on its website, Emirates has cancelled the following flights for today:
EK837/838: Dubai - Bahrain - Dubai
EK839/840: Dubai - Bahrain - Dubai
EK833/834: Dubai - Bahrain - Dubai
EK835/836: Dubai - Bahrain - Dubai
All affected passengers are advised to check their flight status before they go to the airport.
Due to the temporary suspension of Air Services between Dubai & Bahrain, the following Emirates flights have been cancelled on 25 & 26 February:- Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) February 25, 2020
EK837/838
EK839/840
EK833/834
EK835/836
For more details, please visit:https://t.co/aqWqucRFnB
Air Arabia and flydubai have also announced that they have cancelled some flights to and from Bahrain on their websites.
According to Dubai Airports website, several other airlines to Bahrain have also been affected due to the suspension of flights.
The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) in the Bahrain announced the suspension on Monday night for a period of 48 hours, effective immediately, in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
A statement on the Bahrain News Agency website said: "All arrivals to Bahrain International Airport suspected of infection will be tested and, if found to be suffering from the condition, are immediately transferred to designated centres for isolation and treatment."
It added that Bahraini residents who are currently in areas affected by the coronavirus and who are planning to return to the kingdom, should call +973 17227555.
Via SyndiGate.info
