UAE: Barakah Nuclear Plant to Successfully Produce Clean Electricity for the First Time

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafrah Region of Abu Dhabi has successfully connected to the UAE's national electricity transmission grid. This marks the first time clean electricity produced at the plant is delivered to the nation.

The move was announced on Wednesday by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) stating that its operations and maintenance subsidiary, Nawah Energy Company, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company, TRANSCO - a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, has connected Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant to the UAE grid.

This follows the safe and successful start-up of Unit 1 connection, which was synchronised with the requirements of the UAE's national electricity transmission grid, at the end of July 2020 by Nawah.

Commenting on the significant milestone, Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, "The safe and successful connection of Unit 1 to the UAE grid marks the key moment when we begin to deliver on our mission to power the growth of the nation by supplying clean electricity, around the clock. Grid connection of Unit 1 really is the beginning of a new era in our project, which is built upon years of preparation and adherence to the highest international safety and quality standards."

Al Hammadi added, "We are confident in our people and our technology to continue to progress to reach commercial operations, and the completion of the remaining three units, with the goal to power up to 25 percent of the UAE's electricity needs for at least the next 60 years."

TRANSCO has constructed 952 kilometres of 400 kV overhead lines to connect the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 1 to the Abu Dhabi electricity grid to ensure the power generated at Barakah is safely, securely and reliably delivered to consumers across the UAE.

Dr Afif Saif Al Yafei, Chief Executive Officer of TRANSCO, said, "TRANSCO is proud to have partnered with ENEC and its operation and maintenance subsidiary, Nawah, and we look forward to advancing our partnership for the next stages of the project."

Unit 1's nuclear operators will begin the process of gradually raising the power levels, known as Power Ascension Testing (PAT) and once the process is completed, Unit 1 will deliver at full capacity.

ENEC recently announced the construction completion of Unit 2, with operational readiness preparations now underway by Nawah. Construction of Units 3 and 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant are in their final stages.