UAE budget posts surplus of $2.65bn in H1

The total expenditure of the UAE federal government amounted to AED24.99 ($6.8 billion) by the end of the second quarter of 2020, according to the Budget Execution Report released by the Ministry of Finance.

The report puts the total revenues at AED34.74 billion, which results in a total surplus of around AED9.75 billion ($2.65 billion) by the end of Q2, reported state news agency Wam.

According to the figures, the budget posted a surplus of AED1.8 billion by the end of the first quarter and AED7.95 billion in Q2.

In further detail, the Ministry of Finance's revenues by the end of the second quarter hit AED19,45 million, while those of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stood at AED1.98 billion and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development at AED5.4million.

In terms of expenses, the Ministry of Education spent AED2.97 billion, while the Ministry of Health and Prevention's total expenditure hit AED2.12 billion. The Ministry of Community Development logged AED1.5 billion in expenses; AED362.4 million for the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; and AED295.4 million for the Ministry of Infrastructure development.