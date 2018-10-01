UAE Denies Houthis Strike, Dubai International Airport Operating as Normal
The Houthi's Masirah TV earlier said, without providing evidence, a Sammad-3 drone had launched a drone attack on the airport. (Shutterstock)
Dubai International Airport said on Sunday it was operating as normal following a news report that Yemen's armed Houthi movement had launched a drone attack.
"With regards to reports by questionable sources this morning, Dubai Airports can confirm that Dubai International (DXB) is operating as normal without any interruption," said an airport spokesman.
The Houthi's Masirah TV earlier said, without providing evidence, a Sammad-3 drone had launched a drone attack on the airport.
UAE officials last month denied reports by Houthi media that the group had targeted Dubai airport with a drone.
