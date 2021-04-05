UAE to Explore New Partnerships in Iraq with $3 Billion

  1. Home
Published April 5th, 2021 - 12:10 GMT
Both countries agreed to grow economic cooperation and accelerate trade and investment exchanges. (Shutterstock)
The Iraqi-UAE Business Council will be formed

The UAE said it was investing $3 billion in Iraq to explore new partnerships and accelerate the growth of the conflict-ridden country.

 

Iraqi premier Mustafa Al-Khadimi visited the UAE on Sunday, where he discussed partnership prospects between the two countries.

Al-Khadimi met with UAE leaders, including Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan during his visit.

Both countries agreed to grow economic cooperation and accelerate trade and investment exchanges.

The pair also announced the formation of the Iraqi-UAE Business Council to boost cooperation.

Among the common interests for Iraq and the UAE were security and defense, as well as cooperation in the field of sustainable energy.

