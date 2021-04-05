UAE to Offer Discounts on Food Items During Holy Month of Ramadan

The Ministry of Economy said it will carry out 420 inspections to ensure all outlets abide by the new rule.



The ministry’s officials had met with traders and warned them against the increase in prices, Director of the Competition and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy Marwan Al-Sboosi said during a media briefing.



Officers met with representatives of fruit and vegetable markets in the capital and Dubai to ensure enough food was available during the month, Sboosi added.



Multiple initiatives on consumer protection have also been reviewed, Sboosi said.



The average daily import of vegetables and fruits during the Ramadan season is about 17,000 tons in Dubai and 5,000 tons in Abu Dhabi, while the total volume of the currently available stock is approximately 130 thousand tons.