UAE Gold prices Today Thursday 17 August 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, Thursday, August 17, opened at a selling price of AED 6,939.97 per ounce, according to UAEgoldprices.com.

24-karat gold rates in UAE on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 223.13 today, Thursday, at 10:02 a.m.

22-karat gold prices in Dubai on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 204.53 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in Dubai on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 195.24 with the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in UAE on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in UAE opened at AED 167.34 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirates on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in UAE stood at AED 130.16 early today, Thursday.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 6953.54 ($1,893.15) early today as reported by Goldprice.org, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT).