UAE to Host First Economic Summit in Metaverse

As Expo 2020 Dubai comes to an end, the emirate is making the best out of it and its recent announcement was to host the world’s first ever economic summit – Investopia Investment Summit – in Metaverse this week.

The UAE’s Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, will host the world’s first economic press conference in the Metaverse as part of the World Government Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai.

"It is great to see Investopia Summit in the Metaverse, and to host the first economic press conference through this virtual world. Investopia’s vision is about the future economies, so launching the Summit in the Metaverse comes in line with this context, which enriches the Investopia’s discussions about the technological developments in the world and their impact on economies and investments," said Al Marri.

Investopia summit is one of the strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’ announced by the UAE Government in September 2021.

The World Government Summit 2022 will be held on March 29-30 at Expo 2020 Dubai. It will receive more than 4,000 global figures, government officials and specialists, and more than 500 decision makers and thought leaders from all over the world hosting up to 110 sessions and workshops.