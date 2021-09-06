UAE Introduces Green, Freelance Visas

UAE has launched two new visa categories; green visa and freelance visa in a new initiative that targets boosting the economy by luring global talents to the country.

#الإمارات تعلن عن الإقامة الحرة "Freelancers Visa" نظام إقامة الأول من نوعه على المستوى الاتحادي، مخصص للعاملين بشكل مستقل لحسابهم الخاص

The tweet reads: UAE announces Freelancers Visa, the first residency system of its kind at the federal level, intended for independent self-employed workers.

UAE's Green Visa

This new plan is expected to ease the stringent residency rules for expats by separating work permits from residency permits. Foreigners had to get sponsored by an employer with limited-time visas.

Now the ‘green visa', a new residency system, will enable expats to work legally in the UAE without any company sponsorship, and can even sponsor their parents and children up to 25 years old. Once expired, holders of the green visa will be given a 90-180 days grace period.

Top achievers including students, investors, businessmen, entrepreneurs, and those with specialized skills are eligible to apply for the green visa.

UAE's Freelance Visa

UAE has also introduced a new kind of residency permit that grants freelancers and owners of independent businesses or self-employed individuals to work and live in the UAE.

Just like the green visa, the freelance visa also targets high-skilled people, entrepreneurs, investors, entrepreneurs who have their own businesses.