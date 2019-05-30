UAE Launches ‘One Million Jordanian Coders’ Initiative in Jordan

The UAE has launched the ‘One Million Jordanian Coders’ initiative in the Jordanian capital Amman, marking a step forward in the mutual commitment of the UAE and Jordan to promoting partnerships and knowledge sharing.

The event was launched under the patronage and in the presence of HRH Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan, and in line with the UAE-Jordan strategic partnership in government modernization.

‘One Million Jordanian Coders’ aims to position Jordan as one of the most advanced countries in the field of coding through providing the necessary training for young people, enabling them to keep pace with the rapid developments in computer science, equipping them with future skills, building their capacities, and increasing their competitiveness in the job market.

The initiative seeks to empower Jordanian youth to spearhead the development of the country’s digital economy, thus contributing to bridging the digital gap in the Arab world.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future said: “Coding is the language of the future. Jordan has valuable experience in providing its human capital with advanced technical skills.”

He noted that the initiative will continue for several years in Jordan under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. Its strategic goal is to build a new generation of Arab youth that is fluent in the language of the future. The initiative offers free training schemes and internationally accredited certificates, a career platform and scholarships for high achievers.

"Arab youth have the capacity to compete with the best technology companies globally. We have successful examples in the UAE and Jordan that give us the confidence to shape a better technological future for the region. The UAE and Jordan have initiated a partnership program in government modernization, and a package of joint projects will be announced over time,” he added.

Mothanna Gharaibeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship of Jordan, said: “The One Million Jordanian Coders initiative aligns with our keenness to develop digital knowledge and skills among Jordanian youth. The accelerated technological advancements in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution have made it imperative for everyone to master digital tools to keep up to date with global developments.”

"We started this collaborative journey in Jordan two years ago at the initiative of the Crown Prince and in cooperation with the Ministry of Education through teaching programming to public school students in a pilot phase in select schools, and now we have reached the planning phase to expand the program to make it more comprehensive."

Digital platform and open training courses

Organized in partnership with Microsoft, Udacity, Facebook and Bayt.com, the ‘One Million Jordanian Coders’ initiative offers accredited free online coding courses that are managed by the Crown Prince Foundation. The three-month learning journey covers a wide array of topics and skill levels. Upon completion of the courses, the participants will receive accredited certificates.

Serving as a virtual home for a community of coding students, educators and experts, the platform also features e-forums for coding enthusiasts and a career portal with coding job listings for graduates. Furthermore, students who excel in the courses can also receive scholarships for internationally recognized training programs.

Registration for ‘One Million Jordanian Coders’ is now open to interested candidates. At a later stage, the initiative will offer advanced training sessions to outstanding students over a six-month period. The graduates of these workshops will receive a globally recognized Nanodegree.