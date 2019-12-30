UAE Launches First Renewable Energy Social Media Campaign

The UAE mission to the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) has launched its first digital campaign #Act4Impact campaign to mobilize global efforts to adopt projects and solutions related to renewable energy.

The aim of the social media campaign is to invite people from all member state representatives of Irena to share their experiences and exchange achievements in the field of renewable energy to accelerate the shift towards a world supported by renewable energy sources.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr. Nawal Al Hosany, permanent representative of the UAE to Irena, said that #Act4Impact will provide members of the public and Irena representatives a platform and a hashtag to share their country's achievements and the dreams for a sustainable future powered by renewable energy sources.

"It is our way to celebrate the fact that we are hosting the 10th session of the Irena Assembly on January 10-12, 2020, during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. We wanted to spread the message of Irena and help create awareness about the agency and its role. Also, we believe this will be a great way to shed light on what is really happening globally in the field of renewable energy," she said.

Calling it an awareness drive about clean energy, Dr. Nawal added: "People from across the world can share achievements in sustainability and renewable energy and also send a strong unified message that we do need to take action to save our planet earth. The need of the hour is to work together to ensure clean energy access for all. With only 10 percent of the world's energy consumption coming from renewable sources, it's time we improved that number. If not, future generations will not thank us."

She added that #Act4Impact campaign is a combination where anyone can share their best practices in the renewable energy field, for example, some may be using solar panels or other energy-efficient solutions in their house. "This is also an opportunity for knowledge sharing across different sectors and countries and inspire each other."

Dr. Nawal said Irena's decision to hold its annual Assembly in the UAE's Capital is a testament to the pioneering work the UAE has driven to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions globally.