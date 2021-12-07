UAE Launches New 50-Dirham Banknote As Part of Golden Jubilee Celebrations

The United Arab Emirates has launched its first polymer 50-dirham banknote on the occasion of UAE's 50th National Day, the Emirates news agency WAM reported.

According to WAM, the new 50- dirham ($13.6) banknote depicts the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Zayed, signing the union document. And on the opposite side, an image of the seven founding fathers, along with a number of national and historical monuments.

The event was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

"We see in this issuance the new phase that UAE will enter, and a renewed pledge to continue its growth path," Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said at a ceremony announcing the new note.

It's worth noting that polymer banknotes are more sustainable, durable, and have better environmental impact compared to the traditional cotton paper notes.