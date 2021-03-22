UAE Launches New Venture to Serve Kosher Food

A new joint venture named Kosher Arabia has been launched to cater to aviation, hospitality and events sectors — including the Dubai Expo 2020 — across the Gulf region.

The initiative has been undertaken by Emirates airline subsidiary Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) in cooperation with CCL Holdings.

The company commenced operations with a team of 20 dedicated culinary professionals, who have all been thoroughly trained in kosher food preparation, handling and serving.

With facilities located in Dubai World Central (DWC), Kosher Arabia's production facility has a capacity of over 2,000 meals a day.

"We are excited to launch operations in our new, state-of-the art facility. From a team of highly experienced, creative chefs to advanced technologies and reputable partners, we are well placed to lead the market and provide delicious and innovative kosher menus to our customers across the region," said Matt Rickard, General Manager of Kosher Arabia.

"We will work hard to deliver world-class services and products through innovative and sustainable solutions, every day," he added.

In recent years, kosher food has become increasingly popular globally. It is widely considered a healthy option in terms of both ingredients and preparation methods.

With recent developments, EKFC expects that demand for kosher food in the UAE and region will also grow quickly.