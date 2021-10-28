UAE Partners with Bezos' Blue Origin to Explore Opportunities in Space Tourism

The UAE's Ministry of Economy announced partnering with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to bring space tourism flights to the country, The National reported.

Earlier this week, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE's Minister of Economy, held a meeting with Blue Origin’s vice president Brent Sherwood at the International Astronautical Congress in Dubai.

They reached an agreement to establish a plan that would accelerate the ministry’s ambition for economic development through space activities, including space tourism.

AzurX is a private company in Dubai that is working as a strategic adviser to Blue Origin, and it will act as a bridge between the UAE and the space tourism company.

Mr. Al Marri stated that "the ministry is working with its partners to establish an open economic ecosystem that attracts investments to target sectors and stimulate innovative companies to support sustainable development and create an advanced investment environment."

According to Mr. Al Marri, the UAE expects to leverage Blue Origin's expertise in space manufacturing and space and low Earth orbit flight services to support the UAE's plans through this collaboration.

“We are also keen to expand the scope of our partnerships with Blue Origin to build and develop space tourism and enhance the national efforts in this respect.” Mr. Al Marri concluded.

The space tourism company, Blue Origin, is looking for other locations around the world to set up spaceports.

According to The National, Mr Sherwood said that the UAE was an “obvious choice” and that there were discussions taking place.

It's worth noting that the space sector’s added value in the UAE has hit around Dh3 billion and investments in space are at Dh22 billion.

“Today, the UAE is home to several major space companies, offering excellent opportunities to start-ups in capitalising on the potential of operating outside the Earth’s orbit. We will move forward with our efforts to attract the companies operating in this field to become partners in driving growth and advancement of UAE’s space economy,” Mr Al Marri said.