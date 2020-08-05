UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt Secure $11.2 Billion in FDI Inflows

  1. Home
Published August 5th, 2020 - 01:00 GMT
The UAE got 41% of the number of projects launched region-wide in 2019, namely 1814 projects, followed by Saudi Arabia, 513, and Egypt, 476. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia attracted 49% of investments coming from Arab countries estimated at $4.9 billion during the same reference period.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt drew up to 65.4% worth $11.2 billion of the total FDI inflows to the Arab nations in Q1-2020.

This was as per a report released by the Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman), a WAM report said.
 
In the meantime, Saudi Arabia attracted 49% of investments coming from Arab countries estimated at $4.9 billion during the same reference period. The UAE came second with a 38% share, followed by Bahrain, 10%, and Kuwait 1%.

 

The coal, hydrocarbon, chemicals, renewables and telecommunications sectors in the Arab countries received 58% of the FDIs which originated in companies in 14 countries, 10 of which accounted for 79.5% of the inflows: Japan, US, France, the Philippines, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Bahrain, China and India.

 

The UAE got 41% of the number of projects launched region-wide in 2019, namely 1814 projects, followed by Saudi Arabia, 513, and Egypt, 476.
 

