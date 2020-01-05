UAE: Sharjah Saves $5.44 Million by Recycling Transformer Oil

  1. Home
Published January 5th, 2020 - 08:31 GMT
Sharjah, UAE. (Shutterstock)

The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) recycled more than 360,000 litres of transformer oils at 33 kV stations and reused the oil after treatment according to the best international specifications during 2019, a report said.

The recycling process saved more than Dh20 million ($5.44 milluion) after one of the ideas presented by employees was applied as part of the "I am Creative" initiative, a Wam news agency report quoting SEWA said.
 
Dr Rashid Al Leem, chairman of SEWA, emphasised that the strategy of the authority depends on the ideas and contributions of its employees, which are implemented to develop the system, and these constructive ideas have contributed to a qualitative shift in performance.
 
He stressed SEWA’s keenness to encourage employees to participate in the processes of development and continuous improvement of performance and services, and to create an appropriate environment for creativity to achieve excellence.
 
Saif Al Obaidly, from SEWA, pointed out that the ideas presented by the employees were studied in cooperation with the major international companies and specialised centres before they are applied so that they are compatible with all international and local requirements and specifications.
