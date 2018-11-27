UAE Stores Celebrate National Day With Discounts up to 47 Percent

The biggest retailer in the country is launching its biggest promotion campaign for 47 days. (Shutterstock)

The Union Coop is all set to mark the 47th National Day with sweeping promotions, worth Dh55 million, on 25,000 products at all the society 14 branches nationwide.

The biggest retailer in the country is launching its biggest promotion campaign for 47 days, according to Khalid Al Falasi, CEO, Union Coop. "This biggest ever promotion campaign in the region gives customers 50 to 60 percent discounts."

"The campaign, effective from November 27 to January 12, 2019, also include three special days when customers can buy their needs tax-free on December 29, 30, and 31," he said. "This is meant to check the impact of the VAT on customers' purchasing power."

Promising 200 lucrative prizes, including electronic gadgets, worth thousands of dirhams, Al Falasi said customers may visit any of the Union Coop 14 branches from 6:00am to 1:00am every day.

"Our three branches in Umm Suqeim, Al Safa, and Al Tawar will be open round the clock, though."

Expecting to sell over 100 million items during the 47-day promotion, Al Falasi said they are also expecting to see about three million customers during the promotion days. "Union Coop is now controlling and driving prices in the Dubai."

There will be a 75 per cent discount offer on electronics on November 27, he said. "This single day is expected to attract a big number of customers."