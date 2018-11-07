UAE Teacher Receives Dh 1 Million Award

Teachers who participated in the award will take part in training courses at leading academic institutions. (Shutterstock)

Rashid Ali Hashim, a physical education teacher from the UAE, and Fawaiya Dhwaiher Al Meghmasi, a maths teacher from Saudi Arabia, announced as winners of the first Mohamed Bin Zayed (MBZ) Award for Best GCC Teacher.

They will each receive a reward of Dh1 million while Heba Abdulaziz Salmeen from Kuwait and Amina Nabil Al Rumaihi from Bahrain wull receive Dh100,000 for their teaching excellence.

The award, launched upon the directives and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; recognises and rewards best educational practices, supports teachers to enhance education outcomes, and to create generations of trustworthy leaders armed with the best knowledge, science, and profession skills available..

The announcement was made on Tuesday at the award's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and general supervisor of the award, and the members of the committee.

The 20 teachers who participated in the award will take part in training courses at leading academic institutions. The committee also announced the launch of the award's second edition on Tuesday.

The committee also announced the launch of the award's second edition on Tuesday, which will end on March 3 next year.The committee selected the winners following a series of field visits to participating countries to review a summary of the nominated teachers' experience.

The award is based on five criteria: Communal and professional leadership; Sustainable development and learning ;Excellence in Achievement; Creativity & Innovation and Positive citizenship, allegiance and national belonging(10%).