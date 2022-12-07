UAE Tech Podcast: ‘Yap’ Means Pay Backwards

‘Yap’ means ‘Pay’ backwards. It’s a neobank established in the UAE, working on a move to KSA, and offering a range of services for B2B and B2C clients. The company markets itself as a financial technology - not a bank.





From exploring the role of APIs to the distinction between “banks” and “banking services,” the UAE Tech Podcast has covered several companies in this industry. We spoke with Masood Khan, CEO of YAP UAE, to understand more about the GCC market in particular.

What is the addressable market, why is social more important than sales, and how will the growth of the digital economy affect neobanking in the future?

Because Yap is focusing on mass adoption during a time of global financial instability, it serves as a useful window into emerging virtual banking services and the GCC payments sector more generally.

