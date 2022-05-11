UAE Tech Podcast: Users, Masters & IPv6

IPv6 and the Peer2Peer Internet IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6) is a freeway for the Internet, a communications protocol that does two things: provides identification, and locates computers and networks across the gigantic sea of cyberspace. It was developed by the Engineering Task Force (IETF) because the existing IPv4 system ran out of addresses on 25th November, 2019.





But the approaching IPv6 is more than simply an address for websites on the Internet. Professor Latif Ladid explains how it can be integrated with a blockchain layer3, spelling an end to our existing “colonial infrastructure”; a system in which slaves (users) are forced to appeal to masters (servers), in order to communicate.

Almost 0.5 billion people in China and 350 million users in India are already using the service. In the MENA region, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have also pushed for IPv6 adoption.

By combining with the IOT stack, the new protocol will also power a third generation of devices that communicate with each other, and are far more automated as a result.



Latif Ladid serves as chair at the 5G World Alliance & President of the IPv6 Forum. In this episode he provides history, context and a deep technical understanding of how IPv6 will quietly change the Internet in the years to come.



