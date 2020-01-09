UAE Unveils First National Brand

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi have officially launched the ‘Seven Lines’ logo as the UAE Nation Brand.

The logo attracted the majority of 10.6 million votes cast from all over the world to choose the design that will share the inspiring story of the Emirates. Complementing the slogan ‘Make it Happen’, the logo captures the ambitions, achievements, openness, hope and the culture of possibilities that are an integral part of the country’s fabric.



The launch was part of an event at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi that brought together the ‘Inspiring 49’ team of Emirati artists, authors, poets and designers who contributed to designing three logos to represent the UAE to the rest of the world.



Sheikh Mohammed: "The UAE Nation Brand represents our map, our identity and our rising aspirations. It also represents seven emirates, seven founders and seven horses with which we will compete in the global race for development."



"Opening the vote globally to choose the design of the UAE Nation Brand highlights the human dimension of the UAE’s values of partnership and openness.



"The Emirates will plant 10 million trees, and with them we will plant a new hope and a new story of inspiration. We call on all sectors and entities in the country to use this logo as part of their strategic initiatives and events that help convey the UAE’s story to the world,” he added.



The humanitarian initiative attracted an overwhelming global response with 10.6 million votes from 185 countries and 500 million social media views by the end of the voting campaign on 31st December 2019. Fulfilling its pledge, the UAE will plant ten million trees to empower communities in areas affected by climate change in Nepal and Indonesia.



Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: "The UAE Nation Brand tells the story of our union, our unity, our future and of a country that is firmly making its mark across the world. Our goal for the new brand is to enhance the Emirates’ global reputation, in which we invested thousands of teams throughout 48 years of constant work."



"The map of the Emirates is close to the heart of every citizen and resident of this country. We appreciate everyone’s efforts to advance the glory of this map globally," he added.



The winning ‘Seven Lines’ logo captures the values of unity and cooperation that the national project, its custodians and the 49 innovators who worked on it included in the design of the UAE Nation Brand with the aim of creating an unprecedented development experience and raising the Emirates’ profile on the world map.



The logo also portrays the seven emirates and the seven founding fathers in ascending lines that express unlimited ambition.



The design comprises seven lines that shape the UAE map, inspired by the country’s high-rise pillars and firm foundations, its strong spirit, its lofty dreams and its development ambitions. The seven pillars form the foundations of the shared home and honour the seven leaders who united the dreams of the people under one national banner.