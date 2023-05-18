Uber introduces exciting new features at Go-Get

ALBAWABA - Uber showcased several innovative features during its annual product showcase, Go-Get, aimed at improving user convenience and staying ahead of competitors.

The newly introduced options include the ability to request rides with car seats for children, contact Uber without the app, add teenagers to family profiles, and much more. These updates demonstrate Uber's commitment to evolving customer needs and enhancing its services.

The expansion of car seat options ensures safety and convenience for families, allowing parents in select cities to request rides with car seats suitable for children up to 30 kg. Uber plans to extend this feature to more cities in the future.

By introducing a phone number for ride requests, Uber aims to make its services accessible to individuals facing challenges with smartphone usage or app installation.

Moreover, Uber has extended its services to teenagers aged 13 to 17, with parents or guardians managing their accounts within the Family Profile. This feature allows for trip monitoring and real-time ride tracking, ensuring a safe and controlled experience for young passengers. Only experienced drivers will be assigned to teen rides.

Additionally, Uber Eats now enables users to create group grocery orders, fostering collaboration among family members, friends, or roommates. This feature allows participants to add items, set recurring orders, and establish order deadlines.

Uber's forthcoming Group Rides feature will allow users to invite friends and family to add their addresses to a trip, optimizing routes accordingly and charging individuals based on their time spent in the vehicle.

Furthermore, Uber Eats users can now record personalized video messages when sending gifts, adding an extra touch of thoughtfulness to the gifting experience.

Overall, these new features highlight Uber's dedication to improving user experiences, adapting to customer preferences, and maintaining its position as a leader in the transportation and delivery industry.