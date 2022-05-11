UK to Introduce eVisa Service to Saudi, Bahraini Citizens Starting June 1

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will join other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states with electronic visa (evisa) waiver status, the Britain Home Office has announced on Wednesday.

Starting June 1, nationals of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain can apply to travel to the UK (for tourism, business, study or medical treatment) for up to 6 months with an evisa waiver.

An electronic visa waiver allows the holder to travel to the UK without obtaining a visa provided they complete an online waiver for each visit.

Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in the UK said that holders of the Saudi passport can get an electronic visa waiver within 24 hours for $37 (£30). In addition, the embassy clarified that applicants whose evisa waiver has been approved must print the approval to present it to British authorities upon arrival.

It's worth noting that according to Henley Passport Index, Bahrain's passport ranked 63 globally, with 84 visa-free destinations while Saudi Arabia’s passport ranked 66 globally in 2022, with 79 visa-free destinations.