Updated: Fuel prices in Jordan for August

ALBAWABA – The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' fuel pricing committee Monday raised fuel prices in Jordan for August, despite the fuel price difference in the electricity bill for August being valued at zero.

Chairman of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Authority’s Board of Commissioners Eng. Ziyad al-Saaida said Monday that the tariff for the fuel price difference in the electricity bill for August is valued at zero.

This tariff is usually factored into the pricing mechanism, which is used by the pricing committee to set fuel prices in Jordan for August. When the tariff is valued at zero, the committee usually lowers or pins fuel prices.

Saaida also said that the tariff was also valued at zero for July, which is why the committee reduced fuel prices last month.

Fuel prices in Jordan for August will likely be either pinned or reduced - Source: Shutterstock

Under the new schedule for August, fuel prices in Jordan for August are as follows:

90-octane petrol prices in Jordan for August

The fuel pricing committee set 90-octane petrol prices in Jordan for August at JOD 0.920 per litre.

95-octane petrol prices in Jordan for August

The fuel pricing committee set 95-octane petrol prices in Jordan for August at JOD 1.165 per litre.

Diesel fuel prices in Jordan for August

The fuel pricing committee set Diesel fuel prices in Jordan for August at JOD 0.715 per litre.

Other fuel prices in Jordan for August

The price of kerosene was pinned at JOD 0.620 per litre, and the price of domestic gas (liquefied petroleum gas) remained at JOD 7 per cylinder.