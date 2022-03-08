US to Ban Russian Oil Imports in Response to Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

The US President, Joe Biden, on Tuesday announced that the US will ban imports of Russian oil, adding that to the list of sanctions imposed on Russia as a response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Today I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy. We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," Biden said at the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine."

"This is a step we’re taking to inflict further pain on Putin," Biden added.

It's worth noting that Biden's announcement was made right after the UK announced its own restrictions on buying Russian oil imports, saying it will phase out the country’s imports by the end of this year. And earlier this morning, the European Union earlier presented a new plan to reduce its dependency on Russian energy.