US Opens Safety Investigation Into Tesla Autopilot Over Emergency Vehicle Crashes

US federal auto safety regulators have initiated a formal safety investigation into Tesla's autopilot driverless assistance system, citing 11 collision incidents with parked emergency vehicles while the system was active.

This resulted in 17 injuries and one casualty according to The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports.

Tesla's Autopilot feature has been under scrutiny by safety watchdogs before. The newest probe will cover 765,000 vehicles, which accounts for almost all of Tesla's entire current model lineup: the models Y, X, S, and 3 that have been sold by the EV maker since 2014.

The investigation will also include an examination of the contributing circumstances for the confirmed crashes listed below and other similar crashes, NHTSA reports say.

Based on the findings of the probe, NHTSA could impose fines, force a recall, or even both.