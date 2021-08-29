  1. Home
  3. US: Tesla on Autopilot Crashes Into Police Car

Areej Salem

Published August 29th, 2021 - 07:30 GMT
Chicago, Illinois / USA August 5th 2019 : Photograph of a Tesla model 3 that got into an accident on the highway. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
In the latest incident involving the EV maker, a Tesla Model 3 vehicle in autopilot mode crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol car in Florida, US.

Luckily enough, the accident didn't result in any casualties or major injuries as the police car had pulled over to help the third vehicle just before the accident happen.

Tesla's Autopilot System

According to its website, Tesla vehicles use cameras that provides 360 degrees of visibility around the car at up to 250 meters of range. Twelve updated ultrasonic sensors complement this vision, allowing for the detection of both hard and soft objects at nearly twice the distance of the prior system.

Autopilot enables the car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane.

Tesla's Autopilot Under Investigation

This autopilot system is already under scrutiny as the US federal auto safety regulators have initiated a formal safety investigation into Tesla's autopilot driverless assistance system, citing 11 collision incidents with parked emergency vehicles while the system was active, earlier this month.

Tesla has yet not commented on the incident. Tesla's (TSLA) stock hikes 1.53% at the time of writing (10AM).

 

