Users in ME Can Now Add Music to Facebook, Instagram Videos

Facebook and Instagram users in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region will be able to add music to their videos starting Monday.

“People have always come to Facebook and Instagram to express themselves and be entertained, and we’re focused on bringing music into the ways people share, connect and express themselves. For that reason, we’ve been working with creators and music partners around the world to help people connect and share how they feel through music across the Facebook family of apps. We see music as a core part of the future of entertainment on Facebook and Instagram. Now there are even more ways for people to create and discover content they’ll love,” a statement on the launch said.

Music on Facebook and Instagram Stories

Starting today, Mena users will be able to add a song to their photos and videos on their Stories, by following these easy steps: Simply open the camera on the Facebook or Instagram app, or select a photo or video from your gallery, tap the Sticker icon and add the Music Sticker.

After choosing a song, you will be able to select which part of it you would like to highlight on your Story and add the artist's name and track title. If the song has lyrics available, they will automatically pop up. Tap through the icons to change the animation, text style and move the lyrics around, rotate or resize it like you would a normal Sticke

Lyrics Sticker in Facebook and Instagram Stories

You can search from a library of songs and choose the one that best fits your mood. If the song has lyrics available, they will automatically pop up, and you can use the lyrics as a reference point to select the section of the song you’d like to include. Tap the lyrics to change the animation and text style and customize how you’d like.

Music Questions Sticker on Facebook and Instagram Stories

Your friends can respond to your Questions Sticker with a song from the music library - and you can then share your favorites to your Story. This is available for both Facebook and Instagram Stories.

Music on Your Facebook Profile

You can now add tracks to your Interests/Hobby section or pin a song to the top of your Facebook Profile. The song will be played when people visit your Profile and they can also visit the artist Page by clicking the track.