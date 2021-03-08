Video: Dubai's Most Luxurious Villa Sold for $30 Million

The new custom modern contemporary villa – One100Palm – has been bought by a Swiss family from Monaco, who intend to keep the home as a luxury rental. The family’s name has been kept confidential.

“Due to the ‘wow factor’ of the villa and the video receiving over million views, you would get many people wanting to see the villa in person. However, only a small percentage of the clients had the actual budget, so we had to shield the villa from this, carrying out the necessary due diligence on clients visiting,” said Leigh Borg, managing director at Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty.

The villa spans over 3-floors and has a built-up area of 14,000 sqft. It hosts five spacious VIP bedroom suites, with the master extended to 1,300sqft of space. It was listed for sale in June 2020.

Some of the highlights of the villa include Bentley & Minotti furniture decor by Louis Vuitton & Hermes; and three indoor/outdoor cinema lounges, including a rooftop outdoor cinema along with an infinity glass Jacuzzi with a pop-up TV.

The villa also serves as an art gallery – embellished with unique sculptures by Richard Orlinsky and Eero Arnio as well as paintings by Fidia Falaschetti & Scrapsculteres USA.

In 2020, the most expensive villa was sold for Dh75 million, according to Luxhabitat.