Vkusno i tochka: The New McDonald's in Russia

After revealing its new logo, the new fast-food chain that will take over McDonald's in Russia has unveiled the brand's new name: Vkusno i tochka which means Delicious Full Stop.

The announcement was made on the reopening day that coincides with Russia Day, at the first McDonald's branch that opened in Moscow's Pushkin Square in 1990.

The new branding of the fast-food chain includes a circle and two lines in the shape of M against a green background, which is said to represent a burger and two french fries.

After operating in Russia for more than three decades, the cooperation has decided in May that it wants to sell its Russian business, seeking to have a buyer who would keep its 62,000 workers.

The fast-food giant's announcement came after it paused operations in its 850 Russian locations amidst the war in Ukraine.

"The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald's to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald's values," McDonald's said then, in a statement.

The American fast-food chain managed to sell its restaurants in Russia to a local buyer, Alexander Govor.

"Under this agreement, Mr. Govor will acquire McDonald's entire restaurant portfolio and operate the restaurants under a new brand. Since 2015, Mr. Govor has served as a McDonald's licensee and has operated 25 restaurants in Siberia," the chain said in a statement.

The fast-food chain made sure that the sale and purchase agreement provides for the existing employees to be retained for at least two years, on equivalent terms.