  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Vodacom to Acquire 55 Percent Stake in Vodafone Egypt

Vodacom to Acquire 55 Percent Stake in Vodafone Egypt

Published November 10th, 2021 - 10:03 GMT
Vodacom to Acquire 55 Percent Stake in Vodafone Egypt
The remaining 45% will be owned by Telecom Egypt. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
With this deal, Vodafone Group won't be the direct owner of Vodafone Egypt.

Vodacom Group is planning to purchase a majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications from the parent company Vodafone Group PLC for $2.74 billion.

Also ReadVodafone Plans to Test 5G Mobile Networks in EgyptVodafone Plans to Test 5G Mobile Networks in Egypt

The company announced:

"The proposed acquisition presents a unique opportunity to advance Vodacom Group's strategic connectivity and financial services ambitions in Africa by acquiring a controlling interest in Vodafone Egypt, one of Africa's premier telecom operators,"

With this deal, Vodafone Group won't be the direct owner of Vodafone Egypt, which is the largest mobile network operator in the country. 

Also ReadVodafone Plans to Test 5G Mobile Networks in EgyptTelecom Egypt Mulls Buying All Vodafone Egypt Shares

The South Africa-based telecommunications company announced that this sale is intended to ''settle 80% of the price by the issue of new shares, with the $548 million balance settled in cash'', the MarketWatch reported.

The remaining 45% will be owned by Telecom Egypt.

Tags:vodafone telecom

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...