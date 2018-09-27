Western Union App Launch in Oman to Grant Expats Hassle-Free Money Transfers

“It is impressive to see the vision of Oman, through the eOman initiative, creating the framework for Oman’s digital transformation to deliver customer-centric digital services,” (Shutterstock)

Western Union, in association with Global Money Exchange, has launched online money transfers in Oman via the Western Union mobile app and Westernunion.com, enabling customers to send money to almost anywhere in the world, 24x7.



“Our vision is to serve our customers based on their need or choice of channel. For our customers in Oman – they can choose online or offline at Western Union, and making this happen for them is exciting,” said Hatem Sleiman, Regional Vice President, Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Western Union.



“It is impressive to see the vision of Oman, through the eOman initiative, creating the framework for Oman’s digital transformation to deliver customer-centric digital services,” added Sleiman.

To commemorate the launch, Western Union also announced a transfer fee of OMR1.5 per transaction for sending up to OMR2,000 online or though the app. Customers can pay their transactions online through bank transfers from bank accounts in Oman, while their receivers can pick-up cash at more than half a million Western Union’s agent locations around the world.

“We are happy to collaborate with Western Union, to launch the digital money transfer services in Oman. This service is going to add value to both the local and expat population. Collaborating with Western Union allows us to play a significant role in moving money across the world via digital channels,” said K.S. Subromoniyan, Managing Director, Global Money Exchange.