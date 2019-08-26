What to Expect in Apple's New Watch

The upcoming Apple Watch may not be what everyone is expecting it to be. The company is rumoured to launch a new version of an Apple Watch that may or may not be in addition to a new Series 5.







More than one model is expected when Apple releases its smartwatch at the September event. For the first time, a titanium version is also speculated, suggesting either the material will be used for a new edition or to upgrade the existing model, Cnet reports. Meanwhile, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Japan Displays will supply the OLED screens for the Series 5 Apple Watch due in the second half of 2019. The upcoming model is expected to feature glucose and blood pressure monitoring features, and sleep tracking.