  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. What to Expect in Apple's New Watch

What to Expect in Apple's New Watch

Published August 26th, 2019 - 09:00 GMT
The upcoming model is expected to feature glucose and blood pressure monitoring features, and sleep tracking.
The upcoming model is expected to feature glucose and blood pressure monitoring features, and sleep tracking. (Shutterstock)

The upcoming Apple Watch may not be what everyone is expecting it to be. The company is rumoured to launch a new version of an Apple Watch that may or may not be in addition to a new Series 5.



More than one model is expected when Apple releases its smartwatch at the September event. For the first time, a titanium version is also speculated, suggesting either the material will be used for a new edition or to upgrade the existing model, Cnet reports. Meanwhile, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Japan Displays will supply the OLED screens for the Series 5 Apple Watch due in the second half of 2019. The upcoming model is expected to feature glucose and blood pressure monitoring features, and sleep tracking.

Apple to Unveil iPhone 11 Series on September 10
Apple Will Award $1 Million for Bugs Discovered In macOS and iOS

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Asian News International (ANI) - All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now