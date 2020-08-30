What Is the UAE's Golden Card and How Can You Obtain It?

  1. Home
August 30th, 2020
The Gold card was launched in May 2019 to encourage professionals and investors to locate to the UAE. (Shutterstock)

In an attempt to attract investors and skilled professionals to the Middle Eastern business hub, the UAE launched the Golden Card program in May 2019, through which nationals from all over the world can gain residency in the country if they meet the criteria set by the Emirati cabinet.

After years of studying options that respond to residents' demand for long residency options, as opposed to the regular 2-year-one, the Emirati government decided to offer the Golden card program, which allows individuals who meet all 4 requirements set by experts to enjoy a 5 or 10-year residency in the country.

In a country with 90% of the population being foreign residents, the need for residency security emerges more significantly than ever before, especially for people who would like to explore various employment or business opportunities without the fear of being deported.

The program is also a win-win opportunity for both investors and entrepreneurs who would like to start their projects in the booming business hub.

If an individual holds at least a bachelor's degree or an equivalent, have at least 5 years of professional experience, have an employment contract for a UAE-based job that pays no less than 30k AED a month, they certainly qualify for the Golden card.

Additionally, the program aims to welcome scientists, researchers, and doctors to conduct their scientific tasks in the Emirati universities, hospitals and research centers.

As of June 2019, the UAE government revealed that 400 Golden Cards have been issued in about two months of receiving applications. 

In November of the same year, the Emirati Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced welcoming 2500 scientists, researchers, and doctors who have all arrived at the UAE after having been granted the Golden Card.

