WhatsApp Rival App Signal Restores Service After Outage

Many users reported that the messaging app Signal suffered a worldwide hosting outage, according to downdetector.com.

User reports indicate Signal is having problems since 11:05 PM EDT. https://t.co/oKU2RqVtUR RT if you're also having problems #signaldown — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 27, 2021

Later on, the encrypted communications application's official account confirmed the outage on Twitter:

Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We’re working on bringing it back up. — Signal (@signalapp) September 27, 2021

The app displayed an error message that says: Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore service as quickly as possible.

The privacy-positive messaging platform resolved the issue later on and the service was restored!

We are fully back up and running at 100%. Enjoy the rest of the week, everybody! — Signal (@signalapp) September 27, 2021

Signal has more than 105 million total downloads and approximately 40 million monthly active users and growing rose into fame after Elon Musk urged people to ditch WhatsApp and use Signal instead.

This caused an exodus from WhatsApp and the mass migration to Signal.