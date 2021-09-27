  1. Home
WhatsApp Rival App Signal Restores Service After Outage

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published September 27th, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
The app displayed an error message that says: Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore service as quickly as possible. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The privacy-positive messaging platform resolved the issue later on and the service was restored!

Many users reported that the messaging app Signal suffered a worldwide hosting outage, according to downdetector.com.

Later on, the encrypted communications application's official account confirmed the outage on Twitter:

The app displayed an error message that says: Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore service as quickly as possible.

The privacy-positive messaging platform resolved the issue later on and the service was restored!

Signal has more than 105 million total downloads and approximately 40 million monthly active users and growing rose into fame after Elon Musk urged people to ditch WhatsApp and use Signal instead.

Signal

This caused an exodus from WhatsApp and the mass migration to Signal.

Tags:Signal

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

