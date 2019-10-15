WhatsApp to Roll out 'Dark Mode' Feature Soon

After Google Android 10 and Apple iOS 13 introduced 'Dark Mode' feature, it is highly anticipated that WhatsApp may also roll out the feature in the upcoming update. According to HT, 'Dark Mode' feature has been spotted in WhatsApp's recent beta versions, suggesting the app could be the next one to follow suit.







The Facebook-owned messenger app's 'Dark Theme' will convert the app colour scheme to "blue night" colours. It will exist alongside Light Theme and will have a "system default" option which will help the app automatically recognise the default setting of the phone to change the theme, reported Hindustan Times.

Still in the development stage, some aspects of 'Dark Theme' do not really adapt to the new colour scheme as recent update shows dark bubbles in the chat box. However, WhatsApp 'Dark Theme' is different from Instagram's 'Dark Mode' which has darker black tone whereas WhatsApp has lesser intensity of black colour, based on the screenshots leaked online.

According to reports, along with 'Dark Theme' WhatsApp may also roll out Snapchat-like self-destructing feature which will allow users to retract a message after a certain period of time. Users will have options between 5 seconds, 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days, and even 30 days for these self-destructing messages.