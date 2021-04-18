When Will US Only Available Streaming Services Make Their Way To The MENA Region?

Streaming services have become a huge part of most people’s lives. And with the pandemic forcing people to stay at home, it does not come as a surprise that there has been a surge in the usage of streaming services all around the world. However, even though more and more people are turning to on-demand streaming services, there still remains several streaming services that are only available in the US, so is now the right time for these services to make their way to other places across the globe?

ٍStreaming services with international reach, like Netflix and Amazon prime, continue to offer movies and shows to a worldwide audience. For instance, Netflix alone has 203.67M subscribers (2013 till 4Q of 2020) worldwide, in which EMEA includes the second highest number of subscribers after the US and Canada. Up until 2019 alone, there were around 10.95M Netflix subscribers in the MENA region alone. Not only that, but the number of Netflix subscribers in the MENA region is also expected to grow to more than 30M by 2026. One of the most prevalent streaming services in MENA is also Shahid VIP, which is expected to see an increase in gains to about 1.5M by 2026. If these numbers point towards anything then it is the fact that more people in the MENA region are turning to streaming services more than ever before, so this might be the right time for other streaming services to make a move and include MENA in their plans!

نظرة على اللي جاينا في أبريل 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bc5c8NKTn1 — Netflix MENA (@NetflixMENA) March 31, 2021

With such high subscription numbers, it is not unusual for other streaming services to want to come onboard and stream in MENA. HBO Max, a WarnerMedia subscription service, is said to target new regions such as Europe and MENA in the coming years. Another US-only available streaming service that aims to stream internationally is Hulu. While we still do not know when exactly in 2021 Hulu is expected to be launched internationally, it is still great news that streaming services are paving their way to the MENA region. With more streaming services giants coming into view in the MENA region, competition might be running high and only time can tell who will lead the game.

While no one knows for sure when US-only available services might make their way to the MENA region, what is certain is that new services will mean new competition. And this means that users can expect an increased quality and content variation, which really is a win for all of us!