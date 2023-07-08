Where to look for work-from-home opportunities

ALBAWABA – In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recovery since, people are increasingly looking for fully remote jobs and work-from-home arrangements wherever they can.

The work-from-home arrangement offers flexibility and freedom, allowing individuals to tailor their work environment to their needs.

However, finding these opportunities has become more challenging in recent times.

End of the work-from-home craze?

According to internal data shared with Bloomberg by job site ZipRecruiter, the share of entirely out-of-the-office employment listings peaked last year at nearly 14 percent for all posts.

This significant increase from the pre-pandemic level of 4 percent indicated a rising demand for remote work.

The work-from-home arrangement offers flexibility and freedom - Source: Shutterstock

However, the share of fully remote jobs advertised on the platform has since dropped to less than 11 percent in 2023.

Contrary to the assumption that companies are requiring employees to return to the office en masse, the decrease in fully remote jobs can be attributed to hiring slowdowns in certain sectors.

Industries like tech and finance, where remote work is more prevalent, have experienced a decrease in job postings overall.

In fact, mass layoffs are becoming something of a norm in the sector, with various mega-tech companies letting employees go by the thousands.

This shift is driven by various factors and not necessarily a widespread abandonment of the work-from-home arrangement.

This article explores the current state of fully remote jobs, where to search for them, and the considerations job seekers should keep in mind, according to Bloomberg.

We have done some research and collected data from various sources, including the data shared with Bloomberg by ZipRecruiter and insights from LinkedIn. All to help you find the work-from-home arrangement you’re looking for.

Demand for work-from-home opportunities

Despite the decline in availability, the demand for fully remote jobs remains high.

LinkedIn data reveals that paid remote positions attracted nearly half of all applications on the platform in May, despite constituting a smaller portion of the total listings.

Workers value location flexibility for reasons such as travel, caregiving, health, or lifestyle choices.

Work-from-home arrangements help people achieve work-life balance - Source: Shutterstock

Job ads for work-from-home opportunities consistently receive more than double the number of applications compared to in-office jobs.

Compensation and wage growth

While many remote jobs are not the most highly paid, with average annual salaries below $50,000, they still attract candidates.

Employers benefit from lower wage growth pressures when recruiting from a broader geographic pool, especially in regions with a lower cost of living.

Surveys also indicate that individuals willing to work remotely full-time may accept lower pay in exchange for the flexibility it provides.

Challenges for job seekers

One challenge faced by job seekers is the lack of clarity in job listings regarding the level of remote work required. Employers may want to maintain strategic flexibility, unsure if they will require employees to return in person or downsize office space when leases expire.

This ambiguity poses difficulties for those searching for fully remote work-from-home positions, making it crucial for job seekers to carefully evaluate job descriptions and inquire about remote work expectations during the application process.

Identifying fully remote roles

ZipRecruiter employs a classification system to determine the degree of remote work offered by a job listing.

While not perfect, it takes into account the employer's categorization and the job description to determine if the position is fully remote.

Roles with "research" in the title, along with customer support, data entry, assistant roles, and jobs involving writing and content creation, often have a higher likelihood of being work-from-home.

Considerations and trade-offs

It's important for job seekers to recognize that some jobs advertised as remote may involve significant driving, such as certain positions in the insurance industry.

Additionally, those seeking higher-paying roles may find that traditional office jobs offer greater compensation.

However, fully remote jobs still exist for individuals willing to compromise on pay to enjoy the benefits of remote work.

As the work landscape continues to evolve, fully remote jobs have become both desirable and challenging to secure. While the availability of these positions has declined, demand remains strong.

Job seekers should consider their priorities and weigh the trade-offs.

Fully remote jobs still exist for individuals willing to compromise on pay - Source: Shutterstock

They are also advised to explore various job search platforms, including ZipRecruiter, LinkedIn, and other websites, to find fully remote opportunities that align with their preferences and goals.

Remember, work-from-home arrangements offer flexibility and the chance to tailor your work-life balance, even if it means compromising on pay.

Stay informed, be proactive, and continue searching for the right remote job that suits your needs and aspirations.