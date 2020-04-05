Will the Coronavirus Kill Globalization?

Among the many predictions analysts are trying to make regarding the world's future post-COVID-19 is whether this health crisis has the potential to change the face of the planet, decades after it has been thought of as one small village.

“Paradoxically, in these times of self-imposed exiles, school closings and quarantines, the coronavirus tells us about a different kind of globalization.” https://t.co/iU7Xzws9V9 pic.twitter.com/KdfnRG2nhS — Oxford Academic (@OUPAcademic) April 2, 2020

Globalization has been shaping our lives for at least twenty years, mostly evident in the growing ability of billions around the world to travel through many countries as if borders did not exist, not only for tourism but also to enjoy different living experiences. For years this luxury has been taken for granted by most of us, especially those with the financial resources to afford it.

The one network that every human on earth can have access to any time of the day aka the internet has also contributed to making people feel more connected as though they belong to one entity that's the globe.

Trade wise, the most successful businesses has had an amazing growth in the number of international branches making all shopping areas around the world look almost similar.

Yet, the crisis that has been affecting every country on earth for the first few months of 2020, might change all of this; especially as more people realize that open borders and the increasing ease of travel enabled the deadly coronavirus to hit every country in the world.

So far, cities that have the biggest number of coronavirus cases outside of China have been among the most active international travel hubs.

At this point, the experts say travel history plays the biggest role in determining whether you have flu or cold-like symptoms versus the coronavirus. If you haven't traveled to Wuhan, China, you're likely in the clear. https://t.co/ojHRf7SRlN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) February 4, 2020

The crisis, that emerged as the novel coronavirus spread globally, hasn't only affected individuals in the way they think about their health systems and personal lifestyles, but also businesses which have been highly dependent on international trade and products manufactured overseas.

Experts are bracing for groundbreaking changes in the next few years or maybe decades. As traumatized countries will reassess their visa requirements to include extra health documents to stop any future diseases from wreaking havoc again.

More pre-travel documentation is expected to affect people's plans regarding unnecessary cross-border movements, ending the easy-travel era we have lived through lately. Not to mention people's considerations of travel destinations based on how each country tackled the virus spread.

After carefully studying the business consequences of the crisis, governments are expected to put more work into becoming more nationally independent, especially in terms of food security and possession of basic products, in order to prevent any future global emergencies from affecting their populations.

The global economy’s most abrupt and consequential shock in at least a generation is unfolding at ports and other hubs of international commerce as the U.S. and Europe struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/RzJ34Lu4Ez — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) March 26, 2020

Politically, analysts have been discussing the possibility of an EU collapse post the coronavirus crisis after failing in supporting its member countries' efforts to contain the virus, most notably Italy and Spain.

Today's pandemic might push countries to reconsider their international alliances and prepare new national plans to avoid the dangers posed by other kinds of global emergencies that might take place in the future.