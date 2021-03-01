Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Launches New Refund Process

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s new national airline, has launched an automated refund process that handles cash conversion refund requests within just one week, offering travellers an easy way to manage their bookings.

The automated process means that for passengers whose flights have been cancelled, based on the option selected by the customer, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will automatically refund 120% of the original fare in airline credit, or provide passengers the option to receive a 100% cash refund to their original payment method, or provide the chance to rebook for free.

Passengers can easily request a refund, with just one click in their Wizz Air Abu Dhabi account at wizzair.com or by following the link received via email.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We are committed to offering our customers the best experience when travelling with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which is why we have invested heavily in automating our refund process and are proud to be able to handle cash refund requests within just seven days. We are continuing to invest in new technologies across our business to make travelling with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi an exceptionally smooth and seamless experience.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi encourages travellers to book directly at wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app, so that refunds can be processed as quickly as possible. When bookings are made on the online travel booking platforms, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is unable to directly contact the passenger about relevant refund options, as the booking owner is not the passenger but the platform via which tickets were purchased. As a result, the refund may be delayed. Passengers who booked tickets via online travel booking platforms have no other option but to rely on the actions of the booking owner. Each online travel booking platform has different ways of handling refund requests that are beyond Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s influence and control.

For an extra layer of protection during these uncertain times, passengers can purchase the additional WIZZ Flex service with their flight tickets, which allows them to alter their booking with ultimate flexibility.

By doing so, passengers can cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any fee and get 100% of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, as well as change dates and even routes an unlimited number of times.