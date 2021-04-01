Wizz Air Announces Two New Travel Routes

The two new routes join four already existent routes that Wizz Air announced this month, including routes to Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.

The route to Corfu will begin operations on June 12 and the Zakynthos route will launch on June 13 with fares starting at NIS 199. Tickets can be purchased on Wizz Air's website or on the Wizz application.

Wizz Air is also expanding flights to Greece and Croatia from other locations, including Poland, Sofia, Belgrade and Lithuania, among others.

"We at Wizz Air today are adding more summer destinations to our network of lines in Israel for Israelis, so that they can quietly plan their summer vacations in the various Greek islands," said Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air. "As with all its flights, Wizz Air adheres to the policy of implementing all means of hygiene, to protect the health and safety of passengers."