  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Wizz Air Announces Two New Travel Routes

Wizz Air Announces Two New Travel Routes

Published April 1st, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
Wizz Air Announces Two New Travel Routes
The two new routes join four already existent routes that Wizz Air announced this month, including routes to Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Vaccinated Israelis are able to visit Greece as the country decided to recognize the Israeli Green Pass last week.
Hungary-based airline Wizz Air announced on Wednesday that it was launching two new routes from Tel Aviv to the Greek islands of Corfu and Zakynthos starting in June 2021.
 
The two new routes join four already existent routes that Wizz Air announced this month, including routes to Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.
 
The route to Corfu will begin operations on June 12 and the Zakynthos route will launch on June 13 with fares starting at NIS 199. Tickets can be purchased on Wizz Air's website or on the Wizz application.
 
Wizz Air is also expanding flights to Greece and Croatia from other locations, including Poland, Sofia, Belgrade and Lithuania, among others.
 
"We at Wizz Air today are adding more summer destinations to our network of lines in Israel for Israelis, so that they can quietly plan their summer vacations in the various Greek islands," said Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air. "As with all its flights, Wizz Air adheres to the policy of implementing all means of hygiene, to protect the health and safety of passengers."
 
Vaccinated Israelis are able to visit Greece as the country decided to recognize the Israeli Green Pass last week, according to Israeli media. Greece recently relaxed some lockdown measures it had in place, but still has many restrictions as the country is still experiencing high coronavirus infection rates.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Pledges to Hire More Women Pilots
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Launches New Refund Process
UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Offers Sale on Tickets
Tags:Wizz AirIsraelGreece

Via SyndiGate.info


All rights reserved © The Jerusalem Post 1995 - 2021

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...