Women Constitute 72 Percent of the Total Number of Teachers in EU

The number of women teachers in the EU countries was 4.2 million out of total of 5.8 million in 2017, the Luxembourg based Eurostat, the European statistical office said on Friday.





The share of women teachers working from primary to secondary level constituted 72% of the total number of teachers, according to Eurostat's press release.

"The share of female teachers was the highest in Latvia (87%) and Lithuania (85%), followed by Bulgaria, Estonia and Slovenia (83%),” the release added.

Denmark and Luxembourg had highest number of male teachers with a share of 35%.

While 36% teachers in the EU member states were aged 50 or more, 9% of them were 60 years old. Another 9% were under the age of 30.