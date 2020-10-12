WTO Unveils New import Licensing Platform

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has launched its import licensing platform, which gathers together import licensing information, analysis and reporting and streamlines notification procedures for WTO members.

The new database was presented at a meeting of the Committee on Import Licensing on October 9, chaired by Dr Mohammad Irfan of Pakistan. Deputy Director-General Yi Xiaozhun provided opening remarks to mark the launch of the new platform.

Yi stressed that as one of the most frequently used trade policy instruments applied by almost all governments, the use of import licensing has extended from enforcing quantitative restrictions and collecting trade statistics to safeguarding product quality, the environment, consumer welfare, public health and national security.

"Transparency makes trade more inclusive and predictable. Enhanced efficiency, achieved through easy access to information, further reduces trade costs of both exporters and importers. I fully believe that the new WTO import licensing database will significantly improve transparency in this important field and will benefit all members, especially those developing members who have capacity and resource constraints, as well as SMEs and MSMEs," Yi said.

The new database is a comprehensive information centre containing all members' legislation, procedures and product information relating to import licensing. Offering a user-friendly interface, the platform will allow members and the business community to find import licensing information more efficiently and to make better use of the information contained in members' notifications.