You Can Now Live in Dubai While Working Remotely for a Company in Your Home Country

Dubai has launched a unique programme that enables overseas remote working professionals to live in the emirate while continuing to serve their employers in their home country.

The move provides remote workers - and their families - the opportunity to relocate on an annual basis to one of the world's leading tourism and business destinations and enjoy a safe and high-quality lifestyle underpinned by a strong digital infrastructure that provides seamless connectivity.

Applicants should have a passport with a minimum six-month validity, health insurance with UAE coverage, proof of employment from current employer with a one-year contract validity and a minimum salary of $5,000 per month. The applicant should also produce a pay slip and three preceding months' bank statements.

If the applicant is a company owner, proof of the ownership of company for one year or more, with an average monthly income of $5,000 per month, and three preceding months' bank statements should be produced to be eligible for the programme.

Through the programme, applicants can obtain all services in Dubai, including telecoms, utilities, and schooling, enabling them to experience the distinctive lifestyle enjoyed by people of over 200 nationalities. Applicants will also benefit from Dubai's zero income tax for individuals.

It costs $287 (Approximately Dh1,054) plus medical insurance with valid UAE coverage and processing fee per person.

Dubai, and the UAE, have been recognised for setting a global model for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. The emirate, which reopened itself to international tourists on July 7, has implemented robust safety and hygiene protocols that enabled the reopening of most sectors and destination offerings across the city, including hotels, restaurants, attractions, water and theme parks, beaches, shopping malls and schools and universities.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) awarded Dubai the Safe Travels Stamp in acknowledgement of its efforts to ensure the highest standards of hygiene and Covid-19 precautionary measures. The emirate also introduced the 'Dubai Assured' stamp to certify that establishments have implemented all public health protocols for the prevention and management of Covid-19.

"The global pandemic has changed how we live and work. As multinationals and leading start-ups across the world accelerate their rates of digital adoption, the need to be physically present to fulfil professional responsibilities has been redefined," said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General, Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. "People continue to prioritise their health, wellbeing and ability to ensure a positive work-life balance. Dubai is uniquely positioned to offer a safe, dynamic lifestyle opportunity to these digitally savvy workers and their families while they continue to work remotely, whether it is for a couple of months or an entire year."



Dubai's No 1 global ranking in e-infrastructure in the latest Digital Quality of Life (DQL) survey validates the emirate's exceptional digital infrastructure. The new programme also boosts the emirate's value proposition for start-ups, entrepreneurs and SMEs.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of Dubai Economy, said: "The virtual working programme further strengthens Dubai's status as a global business hub and demonstrates its progressive thinking and sustained competitiveness in today's rapidly changing global landscape.

Dubai was recently listed as the second best among 60 global cities for remote working jobs by the CEOWORLD magazine. With its advanced infrastructure, global connectivity and pro-business ecosystem, the virtual working programme gives Dubai a significant opportunity to enhance business practices and maximise growth."

Eligibility criteria